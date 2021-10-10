No Stokes as England reveal their 17-player Ashes squad

England have confirmed a near full-strength squad will travel to Australia for this summer's Ashes series, but Ben Stokes remains on indefinite leave, missing a second successive Ashes tour.

Stokes and Jofra Archer (elbow) are the two biggest names missing from the 17-player squad that has not seen any players withdraw because of COVID or quarantine concerns.

The squad announcement comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board issued a statement last Friday to signal the five-Test Vodafone Ashes series would begin as scheduled in Brisbane on December 8.

England squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Joe Root will captain a squad that includes all of Jos Buttler, the vice-captain, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, who were among those whose participation was at one stage far from certain.

That group are all currently with England's T20 World Cup squad in Oman where they have set up their pre-tournament base, and will spend a month away before heading to the Ashes.

"A tour of Australia is the pinnacle as an England Test cricketer. I am delighted that all of our available players have committed to the tour," said England head coach and selector, Chris Silverwood.

"More than half of our squad haven't featured in an Ashes tour before, which means we will be fresh and looking to embrace the cricket and the excitement of touring one of the best places in the world."

England have stuck with Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley as top-order options with Malan, Root, Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence, alongside wicketkeeper-batters Bairstow and Buttler in the middle order.

With Moeen Ali recently retired from Test cricket, Jack Leach and Dom Bess will take up two spinning places.

Veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been included to head up the seam ranks for what may well be their Ashes swansong.

It will be the fifth Ashes tour for the 39-year-old Anderson, and fourth for the 35-year-old Broad. The pair have 1,156 Test wickets between them.

Broad was said to be making "excellent progress" in recovering from a torn right calf muscle and will return to bowling next week.

The seam-bowling support will come from Woakes, Wood, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson.

Allrounder Sam Curran has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back and faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines. He was forced to pull out of the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup with the issue.

"I believe we have selected a well-balanced squad with options in all areas and a blend of youth and experience," Silverwood added.

"There is real competition for places and a genuine desire to work hard and compete, aiming to create some history.

"We are under no illusions about how difficult the task is going to be. Australia have been strong at home in the past, and there is an expectation on them to win this series.

"However, from our point of view, there is genuine excitement and belief that we can do something special.

"Both teams are in similar positions in the Test world rankings. For that reason, it should be a compelling series. We can enjoy the build-up to the tour, get out there, and prepare well ahead of the first Test in Brisbane."

England have won just one of their past nine Test matches, including losing three of their six completed Tests on home soil in 2021, but will bring a battle hardened team.

Australia have not played Test cricket since last summer, when they lost the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 at home.

The England Lions squad, which is due to travel in parallel with the Ashes tour and which could have major implications for the KFC BBL's roster of international recruits, is set to be named next week.

Five of the eight BBL clubs so far have named England players in contention for Lions selection.

"Having the Lions with the Ashes squad will be integral to our build-up," said Silverwood. "The extended group of players will be with us before the first Test.

"We will play two competitive warm-up games amongst both squads to give us the match practice we need as part of our build-up.

"It's an excellent opportunity to connect the Lions into the England environment and gain a good understanding of what is required to play at the highest level."

England's Test specialists and the Lions squad are set to depart, subject to conditions being granted, on November 4, and the players from the T20 World Cup squad will join after that tournament, which is scheduled to be completed on November 14.

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium