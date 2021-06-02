England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Debutants locked in as Test cricket returns to Lord's

Lord's welcome crowds back to Test cricket for the first of two Tests between England and New Zealand, starting tonight (AEST)

Martin Smith

2 June 2021, 11:55 AM AEST

