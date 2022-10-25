Australia v England ODIs - Men

Roy set for England return in Aussie ODI series

Jason Roy, who was omitted from England's T20 World Cup squad, has been named in a 15-player ODI touring party to take on Australia in a three-match series next month

PA

25 October 2022, 11:39 PM AEST

