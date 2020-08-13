England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Fawad Alam makes long-awaited return for Pakistan

More than a decade after his last Test appearance, first-class cricket run machine Fawad Alam returns to the Pakistan side to face England

13 August 2020, 07:34 PM AEST

