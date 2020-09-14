England v Australia ODIs - Men's

'We let them off the hook': Aussies lament late cameo

Australia's bowlers to review their tactics to England's tail after Tom Curran and Adil Rashid played a vital role with the bat at Old Trafford

Martin Smith

14 September 2020, 08:41 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

