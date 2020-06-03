England v West Indies Tests - Men's

New dates announced for England v Windies Tests

England cricket officials hopeful Test cricket can resume in July, pending clearance from the UK government

AFP

3 June 2020, 09:11 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo