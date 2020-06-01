Cricket edges closer to UK return as Windies agree to tour

England set dates for West Indies Test series afer Caribbean side agrees to tour as British government clears path for sport to return, with Old Trafford to play a key role

1 June 2020, 12:00 PM AEST

