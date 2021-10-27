Weber WBBL|07

'Bewildered' Sixers lose Burns for entire WBBL season

Erin Burns won't be able to play in WBBL|07 due to state border closures and the inability to secure a state government exemption

Laura Jolly

27 October 2021, 02:06 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo