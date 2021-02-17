Du Plessis retires from Test cricket

South Africa great Faf du Plessis has called time on his Test career.

In an Instagram post, du Plessis said the "time is right to walk away" from Test cricket to focus on T20s with two ICC T20 World Cups in the next two years.

"It has been a year of refinement in the fire for us all," the 36-year-old wrote.

"Uncertain were the times, but they brought clarity for me in many respects. My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter.

"It has been an honour to play for my country in all the forms of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket."

Du Plessis played 69 Tests for the Proteas, 33 as captain and scored 10 centuries.

The 36-year-old made his Test debut against Australia in 2012, putting together a player-of-the-match performance for scoring a resilient 110no from 376 balls to secure South Africa a famous draw in Adelaide.

He would go on to lead his country to series wins over Australia both home and away and was at the helm during heated campaigns in 2016-17 and 2018, before stepping away from the Test leadership last year.

With bat in hand, du Plessis formed a formidable middle order alongside Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers, averaging 40 with a top score of 199 against Sri Lanka in December last year.

Du Plessis was denied the chance to take on his old rivals again this year after Australia pulled out of a planned Test tour originally scheduled to begin next month.

"If someone had told me 15 years ago, that I would play 69 Test matches for South Africa and captained the side, I wouldn’t have believed them," he wrote.

"I stand in a place of utmost gratitude for a Test career bull of blessings bestowed on me.

"Every high and low has shaped me into the man I am proud to stand as today. In all things, those instances worked towards the good of who I believe I am today.

"The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I wanted to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be.

"I strongly believe that I have a lot to offer to the Proteas in this format. This does not mean that ODI cricket is no longer in the plans, I’m just making T20 cricket the priority in the short term."