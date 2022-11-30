KFC BBL|12

Du Plessis to revive Big Bash career with Scorchers

South African veteran signs as a last-minute replacement for English batter Laurie Evans following his positive anti-doping test after initially being overlooked in the inaugural BBL Draft

Jack Paynter

30 November 2022, 08:45 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo