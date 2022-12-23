KFC BBL|12

Thunder terminate Farooqi's deal after investigation

The Afghanistan pace bowler has had his Big Bash contract torn up by the Sydney Thunder following an incident last week

Dave Middleton

23 December 2022, 04:12 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo