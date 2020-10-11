Lock it in: all the final squads for WBBL|06

After an action packed contracting period, all eight squads for the sixth edition of the Rebel WBBL are now locked in.

There has been unprecedented levels of player movement, with some of the game's biggest stars joining new clubs.

Perth Scorchers have been one of the biggest playmakers, signing last season's two highest run scorers in Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney, while the Sydney Thunder have made some handy additions to their list.

The tournament will take on a whole new look this year thanks to the COVID19 pandemic, with WBBL|06 to be played entirely in a Sydney hub.

All eight teams will be housed in a WBBL Village at Sydney Olympic park, and the 59 matches will be played at five venues across the city.

In great news, the world's best overseas stars will again be part of the Big Bash, with eight players from South Africa, seven from New Zealand, six from England and two from the West Indies part of this year's action.

As per previous seasons, clubs have an allowance of up to five marquee players and a maximum of three from overseas.

Australian marquees are those who hold a Cricket Australia contract at the beginning of the WBBL|06 contracting period, while the team salary cap for WBBL|06 will be $312,540.

Teams will be permitted three replacement overseas players (subject to marquee player restrictions) throughout the season, should an import become injured or be called away on national duties. There is no limit on replacements for local players who suffer injuries.

Here's the definitive guide to how your WBBL club is placed for the season.

Adelaide Strikers

WBBL|05 result: Runners-up

WBBL|06 squad: Suzie Bates (c, NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus),Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellen Falconer, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddy Penna, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: Laura Wolvaardt, Maddy Penna (Stars)

Out: Sophie Devine (Scorchers), Tabatha Saville, Lauren Winfield (Eng, replacement player)

Laura Wolvaardt in full flight at the T20 World Cup // Getty

The Adelaide Strikers have maintained a very similar squad to the one that finished runners-up in WBBL|05, with one major omission: Sophie Devine, the reigning player of the tournament who has moved to the Perth Scorchers.

There's no-one quite like the New Zealand superstar, but the Strikers have done well to re-sign West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, one of the game most experienced players, and recruit South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, one of the game's most exciting young talents.

The 21-year-old, who was named South Africa's best player of 2019-20, struggled to make an impact in her most recent Big Bash season at the Brisbane Heat in WBBL|04, averaging 9.57 in a team that took out the title, however she has made enormous strides in her T20 game since; progress she displayed in two stunning knocks during the World Cup, including her 41no from 27 deliveries against Australia in the semi-final.

Adelaide have also retained a solid nucleus in Australian star Megan Schutt, New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates, Tahlia McGrath – who earned her first CA contract this year – and added a second leg-spinner in Maddy Penna.

McGrath made a long-awaited return to the Australia ODI XI this month and her 29 from just 11 deliveries should have Strikers fans excited.

Adelaide clearly rate the skills of young fast bowler Darcie Brown highly, with the 17-year-old on a multi-year deal. After appearances for the Cricket Australia XI and the Governor-General's XI last summer, their early investment in the speedster could begin to pay off this season.

Brisbane Heat

WBBL|05 result: Champions

WBBL|06 squad: Jess Jonassen (c, Aus), Delissa Kimmince (Aus), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Maddy Green (NZ), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll

Ins: Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock (Stars), Georgia Redmayne (Scorchers), Georgia Voll

Outs: Beth Mooney (Scorchers), Sammy-Jo Johnson (Thunder), Kirby Short (retired), Haidee Birkett

Heat teen's awesome over on WBBL debut

The two-time reigning champions entered the contracting period with Australia allrounder Delissa Kimmince as their only player with a multi-year deal.

It sparked fears of a mass exodus among some fans, but now the dust has settled and while two big names have departed, many others have re-signed, including star New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr and compatriot Maddy Green.

The biggest loss is that of leading run scorer Beth Mooney to the Perth Scorchers, leaving a spot open at the top of the order.

It is difficult to imagine anyone being able to replicate what the world's top T20 batter has achieved in recent seasons – she struck 743 runs in WBBL|05 – but the Heat have options in the likes of Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen and powerful allrounder Grace Harris at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, the recruitment of 'keeper Georgia Redmayne from the Scorchers answers the question of who take Mooney's place behind the stumps.

The departure of Johnson is another blow, given the pace bowler's prowess with the ball and pinch-hitting abilities with the bat, but the arrival of South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk is a very handy replacement, while the recruitment of Nicola Hancock from the Stars also bolsters the pace attack.

There is also some very exciting young talent, including teenage allrounder Georgia Voll.

Jonassen will captain the club following the retirement of Kirby Short.

Hobart Hurricanes

WBBL|05 result: 7th (four wins, nine losses, one no result)

WBBL|06 squad: Nicola Carey (Aus), Tayla Vlaeminck (Aus), Hayley Matthews (WI), Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Tryon (SA), Emma Thompson, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Corinne Hall, Erica Kershaw, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa

In: Rachel Priest (Thunder), Naomi Stalenberg (Thunder), Erica Kershaw (Renegades), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Emma Thompson

Outs: Erin Fazackerley (Renegades), Heather Knight (Thunder), Fran Wilson (England, replacement player), Stephanie Daffara, Katelyn Fryett, Meg Phillips, Emily Smith

Rachel Priest and Naomi Stalenberg have a new home at the Hurricanes // Getty

Hobart Hurricanes will have a new-look top order after recruiting New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Rachel Priest and local batter Naomi Stalenberg from the Sydney Thunder.

After struggling to find an opening combination that worked last season, the addition of Priest in particular addresses an area where Hobart were found wanting in WBBL|05.

The re-signing of explosive South African allrounder Chloe Tryon, who averaged 35 with the incredible strike rate of 178 last season, is another win for the batting line-up, while Belinda Vakarewa has also recommitted to the club after a stellar season that saw her finish as the competition's leading pace bowler.

However, the Hurricanes have been dealt two major blows before the season has even started, with two members of their core contracted group of 15, Australia pace ace Tayla Vlaeminck and leg-spinner Maisy Gibson, ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

With that in mind, Hobart have secured several replacement players – three local and one overseas – for WBBL|06.

New Zealand allrounder Hayley Jensen has joined the club as an overseas replacement player, however Hobart cannot immediately use her to replace Vlaeminck, who is an Australian marquee player.

West Indies allrounder Hayley Matthews, Tryon and Priest are already on Hobart's books, and the three-player overseas limit means Jensen will only be elevated to the main list and available for selection if one of this trio is sidelined through injury, or called away on international commitments.

Chloe Abel, Nell Bryson Smith, Emily Smith are Hobart’s local replacement options, and will travel with the squad to Sydney.

Melbourne Renegades

WBBL|05 result: Semi-finalists

WBBL|06 squad: Sophie Molineux (Aus),Georgia Wareham (Aus), Lizelle Lee (SA), Amy Satterthwaite (c, NZ), Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb

Ins: Lizelle Lee (Stars), Erin Fazackerley (Hurricanes), Ella Hayward

Outs: Tammy Beaumont (Thunder), Danielle Wyatt, Erica Kershaw (Hurricanes), Anna Lanning (injury replacement)

Lee powers her way to first century of WBBL|05

Melbourne Renegades have locked in their squad for the upcoming season, with New Zealand star Amy Satterthwaite returning to captain the club.

Satterthwaite is back after missing WBBL|05 while pregnant with her first child with wife (and Renegades and NZ teammate) Lea Tahuhu, and the pair will be bringing new-born daughter Grace along for the ride.

After an off-season baby boom, the Renegades have three mothers on the books for WBBL|06, however the club's other new mother, Jess Duffin, has opted against joining the Sydney hub this season, saying she was not yet ready to return to elite cricket following the birth of daughter Georgie in June.

QUICK SINGLE Duffin pulls out of Renegades' WBBL campaign

Satterthwaite and Tahuhu join South Africa's Lizelle Lee as the Renegades' three imports for WBBL|06, alongside Australia stars Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux.

The arrival of Lee from the Stars means the Renegades will boast a formidable new opening partnership, with the South African likely to slot in at the top of the order alongside World Cup-winning Australia allrounder Sophie Molineux, who committed to a new two-year deal with the club.

Lee, 28, has two WBBL centuries to her name and hit 475 runs at a strike rate of 131.94 last season.

Meanwhile, Erin Fazackerley has found a new home at the Renegades after three seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes.

QUICK SINGLE Satterthwaite returns to captain Renegades in WBBL

The 22-year-old was a regular opening batter for the Hurricanes through the last two seasons but struggled to make a consistent impact in WBBL|05, averaging 18.69.

However, her abilities were showcased in her season-best score of 58 from just 48 deliveries, and in her 30 games for Hobart her runs came the powerful strike rate of 131.52.

Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale and Makinley Blows have also re-signed, while the club is looking to the future with the recruitment of 16-year-old Ella Hayward, a standout performer at last season's under-18 National Championships, where she averaged 46.8 with the bat and collected 17 wickets at 11.73 with her off-spin.

Melbourne Stars

WBBL|05 result: 8th (2 wins, 12 losses)

WBBL|06 squad: Meg Lanning (c, Aus), Annabel Sutherland (Aus), Katherine Brunt (Eng), Natalie Sciver (Eng), Mignon du Preez (SA), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Nicole Faltum, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Alana King, Erin Osbourne, Elyse Villani

Ins: Meg Lanning (Scorchers), Natalie Sciver (Scorchers), Katherine Brunt, Georgia Gall, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand

Outs: Lizelle Lee (Renegades), Nicola Hancock (Heat), Madeline Penna (Strikers), Angela Reakes (Sixers), Kristen Beams (retired), Katey Martin (NZ), Emma Inglis

Mighty Meg mauls Hurricanes for maiden WBBL ton

The 'Megastar' returns! The Stars wasted no time getting the paperwork done once the contract embargo lifted, confirming Australia captain Meg Lanning will return to the club after three years out west.

Her return is a major boost for the club, who endured a torrid run last season after being ravaged by injury.

Lanning aside, there has been no shortage of change under new coach Trent Woodhill, with seven players departing last year's group.

The arrival of England stars Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt is a serious boost to the pace attack, while both also add firepower (and in Sciver's case, serious class) with the bat.

QUICK SINGLE Stars recruit English duo for WBBL|06

The club is also looking to the future with the addition of teenager Georgia Gall, a left-arm pace bowler and left-handed batter who will add a point of difference to the Stars' attack if she debuts this season.

Proteas batter Mignon du Preez returns, however her compatriot Lizelle Lee has moved to cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades.

Annabel Sutherland, fresh off her first full preseason and another series in Australian colours, is poised to have a much bigger impact this season with bat and ball.

Woodhill took over after a major restructure at Cricket Victoria and marks the end of a period of off-field upheaval: the club parted ways with David Hemp and had landed a major coup with the signing of Australian high-performance guru Leah Poulton, only for Cricket NSW to lure her away with the offer of a new role heading their female pathway.

Perth Scorchers

WBBL|05 result: Semi-finalist

WBBL|06 squad: Sophie Devine (c, NZ), Beth Mooney (Aus), Sarah Glenn (Eng), Amy Jones (Eng), Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Nicole Bolton, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Whyllie

Ins: Beth Mooney (Heat), Sophie Devine (Strikers), Sarah Glenn, Megan Banting, Georgia Whyllie

Outs: Meg Lanning (Stars), Natalie Sciver (Stars), Georgia Redmayne (Heat), Kim Garth, Kath Hempenstall

Amy Jones returns and she is brining Sarah Glenn with her // Getty

In case anyone was worried how the Scorchers would fare following Meg Lanning's departure, those fears were rapidly put to rest when the club pulled off the biggest signing coup in the competition's history, landing superstars Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine.

Devine, who hit 769 runs and took 19 wickets last season in the most dominant individual campaign in the competition's history, takes over as skipper and will open the batting alongside Mooney, who struck 743 runs in the Heat's triumphant WBBL|0 campaign.

QUICK SINGLE Scorchers land England stars, finalise list

Their arrivals and the re-signing of English keeper-bat Amy Jones give the Scorchers a seriously stacked batting line-up that also features experienced Australian batter Nicole Bolton and talented allrounder Heather Graham.

The departure of Natalie Sciver to the Stars is a blow to the pace department, but the signing of England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn is a boon, with the young gun coming off a player-of-the-series display against the West Indies.

Allrounder Devine will be joined in Perth's pace ranks by Graham, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel and Sam Betts, while off-spinners Bolton, Jemma Barsby and Emma King are the spinners currently on the Scorchers' books alongside leggie Glenn.

Sydney Sixers

WBBL|05 result: 5th (7 wins, 7 losses)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Ellyse Perry (c, Aus), Alyssa Healy (Aus), Ashleigh Gardner (Aus), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Dane van Niekerk (SA), Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Lisa Griffith, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes

Ins: Lisa Griffith (Thunder), Angela Reakes (Stars) Outs: Lauren Smith (Thunder), Alisha Bates

Healy, Perry set record stand in run-scoring spree

As expected, the Sixers once again field one of the strongest and most stable lists in the competition.

After the shock of last season, which saw them miss the finals for the first time in the WBBL's history following Ellyse Perry's shoulder injury and some wayward form from their main stars, the Sixers are in an enviable position heading into WBBL|06.

Hanging on to the services of captain Perry is a huge bonus after the canny decisions to extend Alyssa Healy and Erin Burns' contracts prior to the start of last season.

Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk have again made the journey from South Africa, joining a group that also boasts Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner.

The Sixers have retained the services of teenage pace bowlers Hayley Silver-Holmes and Stella Campbell, while Jodie Hicks and Emma Hughes have also re-signed, while Lisa Griffith has crossed from the Sydney Thunder, and Angela Reakes has returned home after a stint at the Stars.

Departing is off-spinner Lauren Smith, who is seeking greater responsibility at the Thunder.

Sydney Thunder

WBBL|05 result: 6th (5 wins, 8 losses, 1 no result)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Rachael Haynes (c, Aus), Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Heather Knight (Eng), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Ins: Heather Knight (Hurricanes), Tammy Beaumont (Renegades), Sammy-Jo Johnson (Heat), Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith (Sixers)

Outs: Rachel Priest (Hurricanes), Alex Blackwell, Rene Farrell (both retired), Lisa Griffith (Sixers), Naomi Stalenberg (Hurricanes), Nida Dar

Savage Johnson takes 24 from Devine over

One of the busiest clubs in the off-season, the Thunder look to have secured a good mix of elite talent and promising youth.

After losing Rachel Priest and Naomi Stalenberg to the Hurricanes and Alex Blackwell to retirement, the arrivals of England captain Heather Knight and star batter Tammy Beaumont add significant experience and skill to the top order.

Landing gun allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson from the Brisbane Heat was another major coup, with her powerful batting and experience with the ball to be crucial, particularly following the retirement of Rene Farrell.

QUICK SINGLE Star England duo find new home for WBBL|06

She is set to join one of the world's best fast bowlers, South Africa's Shabnim Ismail, to form one of the league's most formidable pace attacks.

Meanwhile, off-spinning allrounder Lauren Smith has arrived looking for greater opportunities after playing in two titles for the Sydney Sixers, while talented teenagers Anika Learoyd and Olivia Porter have signed their first WBBL deals.

In total, the Thunder have eight players aged 20 or younger.