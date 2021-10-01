NSW and Victoria in limbo, season to resume next week

The men's domestic season will resume in Adelaide next week as uncertainty continues to surround the playing status of Victoria and New South Wales.

Queensland will travel to South Australia tomorrow in preparation for the next block of fixtures amid growing concern around the COVID-19 situation in their home state.

Tasmania were scheduled to be taking on the Bulls in a pair of domestic matches this week – Marsh Sheffield Shield from Tuesday and One-Day Cup on Sunday – but both games were postponed after the Tigers opted to fly home from Brisbane on Tuesday morning.

That was due to fears they would become hotel-bound in a fresh lockdown and unable to return to Hobart.

The two sides will instead now meet in a Shield clash at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, beginning on October 7, before Tasmania then travel to Perth for a pair of games against Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Confirmed matches:

Marsh Sheffield Shield

Oct 7-10: Queensland v Tasmania, Karen Rolton Oval

Oct 15-18: South Australia v Queensland, Adelaide Oval

Oct 17-20: Western Australia v Tasmania, WACA Ground

Marsh One-Day Cup

Oct 13: South Australia v Queensland, Karen Rolton Oval

Oct 15: Western Australia v Tasmania, WACA Ground (D/N)

*all matches streamed on cricket.com.au and Kayo Sports. Marsh Cup games also on Foxtel

However, things remain far less certain for both Victoria and NSW – sides boasting Australia Test certainties and aspirants all desperate for game time leading into the Vodafone Men's Ashes in December.

It had been hoped both teams could undergo hotel quarantine in another state before returning to the field, but those plans have yet to be signed off.

"It's a bit of a rollercoaster ... we've had a few false starts," Victoria coach Chris Rogers told SEN radio station yesterday, as well as confirming they were hoping to begin quarantine in South Australia next week.

"Emotionally, it's a bit up and down. You have your moments where you think it's all set to go then the rug is pulled out.

"You can just sense guys are getting a little bit … frustrated they can't play proper matches."

A statement from a CA spokesperson this morning said: "Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW and Cricket Victoria are working closely with state and territory governments on the scheduling of matches for Victoria and New South Wales."

So far, only two men's domestic matches have been played: a first-class and one-day match between South Australia and Western Australia in Adelaide.