England v Australia T20Is - Men's
Full scorecard: Finch XI v Cummins XI
Get a full scorecard of Australia's opening T20 intra-squad warm-up game of their tour of the UK, which was washed out partway through the second innings
29 August 2020, 06:30 AM AEST
RESULT: Match washed out after 5.5 overs of the second innings
Aaron Finch XI innings
A Finch b Agar 40 (29b, 4x4, 1x6)
D Warner b Abbott 42 (35b, 5x4)
J Philippe c Hazlewood b Stoinis 20 (16b, 1x4)
M Marsh c Agar b Cummins 23 (18b, 1x6)
M Labuschagne c Cummins b Richardson 1 (4b)
D Sams c Carey b Richardson 0 (1b)
M Starc b Cummins 7 (7b)
A Tye run out Cummins 4 (2b, 1x4)
N Lyon b Zampa 1 (2b)
R Meredith st Carey b Zampa 6 (6b, 1x4)
H Petrie* not out 0 (0b)
Extras: 6 (1b, 5wd)
TOTAL: 150 (20 overs)
*Local Hampshire player
FOW: 1-75 (Finch, 9.2), 2-98 (Warner, 12.1), 3-112 (Philippe, 13.6), 4-122 (Labuschagne, 15.3), 5-123 (Sams, 15.6), 6-137 (Marsh, 18.1), 7-137 (Starc, 18.2), 8-144 (Tye, 18.5), 9-148 (Lyon, 19.1), 10-150 (Meredith, 19.6)
J Hazlewood: 3-0-24-0 (1wd)
P Cummins: 3-0-26-2 (2wd)
K Richardson: 3-0-26-2 (2wd)
S Abbott: 3-0-19-1
M Stoinis: 2-0-18-1
A Zampa: 3-0-18-2
A Agar: 3-0-18-1
Pat Cummins XI
M Wade not out 36 (18b, 2x4, 3x6)
M Stoinis not out 21 (17b, 4x4)
S Smith
G Maxwell
A Carey
A Agar
S Abbott
P Cummins
K Richardson
A Zampa
J Hazlewood
Extras: 3 (3wd)
TOTAL: 0-60 (5.5 overs)
M Starc: 2-0-12-0
R Meredith: 1.5-0-18-0
A Tye: 1-0-22-0
D Sams: 1-0-8-0
2020 Tour of England
Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
England squad: TBC
September 4: 1st T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 5
September 6: 2nd T20, Southampton, 11.15pm AEST
September 8: 3rd T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 9
September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST
September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST
September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST