Full scorecard: Finch XI v Cummins XI, 50-over practice
Get a full scorecard of Australia's one-off 50-over intra-squad warm-up game on their tour of the UK with star performances from Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell
31 August 2020, 07:34 AM AEST
Finch XI v Cummins XI 50-over practice match, Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton
RESULT: The FINCH XI 249( Tye 59, Stoinis 4-31) lost to the CUMMINS XI 8-250 (Maxwell 108, Stoinis 87) by two wickets with 51 balls remaining
AARON FINCH XI
D Warner c Carey b Cummins 34 (44b, 3x4, 1x6)
A Finch c Carey b Hazlewood 9 (26b, 1x4)
M Labuschagne b Zampa 21 (17b, 4x4)
M Marsh c&b Agar 18 (25b, 2x4)
J Philippe b Zampa 1 (2b)
D Sams c Carey b Stoinis 28 (26b 1x4, 2x6)
M Starc b Stonis 41 (54b, 6x4)
A Tye b Stonis 59 (50b, 6x4, 3x6)
N Lyon c Maxwell b Stonis 3 (13b)
R Meredith not out 4 (19b)
D Sams* lbw Cummins 20 (19b, 8x4, 1x6)
Extras 11 (1b, 5lb, 3w, 2nb)
Total: 249 (48.4 overs)
* Daniel Sams batted twice
FOW: 1-31 (Finch 8.4), 2-60 (Labuschagne 13.2), 3-74 (Warner, 16.5), 4-75 (Philippe, 17.1), 5-113 (Sams, 22.5), 6-113 (Marsh, 23.2), 7-219 (Starc, 39.5), 8-222 (Tye, 41.1), 9-227 (Lyon, 43.5), 10-249 (Croom, 48.4).
P Cummins 7.4-1-41-2 (1nb)
J Hazlewood 7-0-33-1
K Richardson 8-1-43-0 (1wd)
S Abbott 8-2-44-0
A Zampa 5-0-19-2
A Agar 4-0-25-1
M Stoinis 7-0-31-4 (1nb)
G Maxwell 2-0-7-0
PAT CUMMINS XI
M Wade lbw Starc 0 (2b)
M Stoinis lbw Meredith 87 (71b, 12x4, 2x6)
S Smith c Philippe b Meredith 8 (8b, 2x4)
G Maxwell c Starc b Lyon 108 (114b, 11x4, 2x6)
A Carey c Philippe b Starc 15 (21b, 1x4)
A Agar c Sams b Tye 11 (11b, 2x4)
S Abbott c Tye b Lyon 5 (7b)
P Cummins not out 8 (13b, 1x4)
A Zampa c Meredith b Lyon 0 (2b)
K Richardson not out 0 (0b)
Did not bat: J Hazlewood
Extras 8 (4lb, 4wd)
Total 8-250 (41.3 overs)
FOW: 1-0 (Wade, 0.2), 2-9 (Smith, 1.5), 3-183(Stoinis, 27.2), 4-215 (Carey, 33.5), 5-232 (Maxwell, 37.2), 6-238 (Agar, 38.3), 7-242 (Abbott, 39.5), 8-249 (Zampa, 41.1)
M Starc 9-0-46-2 (2wd)
R Meredith 7-2-37-2
M Marsh 3-0-35-0 (1wd)
N Lyon 9.3-0-47-3
D Sams 5-0-28-0
A Tye 6-0-36-1 (1wd)
M Labuschagne 2-0-17-0
2020 Tour of England
Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
England squad: TBC
September 4: 1st T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 5
September 6: 2nd T20, Southampton, 11.15pm AEST
September 8: 3rd T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 9
September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST
September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST
September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST