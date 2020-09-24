CommBank T20Is v New Zealand
Full scorecard: Australia v New Zealand warm-up
Get a full scorecard of the 40-over warm-up match between Australia and New Zealand at Brisbane's Allan Border Field
Cricket Network
24 September 2020, 05:45 PM AEST
RESULT: Australia win by 11 runs
Australia innings
R Haynes c A Kerr b Green 54 (45b, 11x4)
A Healy b Huddleston 0 (8b)
M Lanning b Huddleston 9 (8b, 2x4)
B Mooney retired 80 (86b, 9x4)
S Molineux c Martin b Tahuhu 57 (60b, 7x4)
A Gardner not out 18 (18b, 2x4)
A Sutherland b A Kerr 1 (3b)
T McGrath c Martin b Tahuhu 10 (5b, 2x4)
E Burns b Kerr 9 (5b, 2x4)
G Wareham not out 1 (1b)
DNB: M Strano, M Brown, B Vakarewa
Extras: 8 (3lb, 1nb, 4wd)
TOTAL: 8-247 (40 overs)
FOW: 1-10 (Healy, 3.2), 2-24 (Lanning, 5.2), 3-93 (Haynes, 16.4), 4-196 (Mooney, 32.6), 5-216 (Molineux, 36.3.6), 6-219 (Sutherland, 37.4), 7-230 (McGrath, 38.4), 8-244 (Burns, 39.3)
R Mair: 5.5-0-30-0
H Huddleston: 5-1-23-2 (2wd)
J Kerr: 2-0-17-0 (1wd)
S Devine: 2-0-8-0
H Jensen: 5-0-34-0
M Green: 5-0-33-1
S Bates: 4-1-21-0
L Tahuhu: 4-0-27-2 (1wd, 1nb)
A Kerr: 4.1-0-36-2
J Watkin: 3-0-15-0
New Zealand
S Bates c & b Vakarewa 16 (17b, 4x4)
L Down c Sutherland b Vakarewa 2 (5b)
A Satterthwaite c Haynes b Molineux 48 (55b, 6x4)
S Devine c Vakarewa b Molineux 89 (73b, 8x4, 4x6)
M Green c Burns b Wareham 5 (12b)
K Martin c Lanning b Strano 15 (16b, 2x4)
A Kerr c Gardner b Molineux 24 (25b,1x4)
H Jensen c Vakarewa b Molineux 24 (16b, 3x4)
K Perkins c Burns b Molineux 4 (6b)
N Dodd not out 0 (0b)
L Tahuhu c Burns b Strano 3 (4b)
DNB: H Huddleston, J Kerr, R Mair, H Rowe, D Doughty, J Watkin
Extras: 6 (2lb, 4wd)
TOTAL: 236 (38.1 overs)
FOW: 1-18 (Down, 3.1), 2-27 (Bates, 5.3), 3-117 (Satterthwaite, 21.2), 4-128 (Green, 24.2), 5-169 (Devine, 28.4), 6-185 (Martin, 30.3), 7-220 (Jensen, 35.1), 8-233 (Kerr, 37.1), 9-233 (Perkins, 37.3), 10-236 (Tahuhu, 38.1)
M Brown: 5-0-43-0
B Vakarewa: 6-1-31-2
T McGrath: 5-0-37-0
G Wareham: 6-0-37-1 (1wd)
A Sutherland: 3-0-24-0 (1wd)
S Molineux: 7-0-29-5 (2wd)
A Gardner: 3-0-16-0
M Strano: 3-0-17-2
(Practice) Super Over
RESULT: New Zealand won by 5 runs
New Zealand
S Bates c Lanning b Molineux 1 (2b)
M Green not out 6 (3b, 1x4)
A Satterthwaite not out 6 (1b, 1x6)
Extras: 6 (2lb, 4wd)
TOTAL: 1-13
S Molineux: 1-0-13-1
Australia
A Healy not out 2 (2b)
R Haynes not out 6 (4b, 1x4)
Extras: 6 (2lb, 4wd)
TOTAL: 0-8
L Tahuhu: 1-0-8-0
CommBank T20I and ODI series
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa
New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin
All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field
September 26: First T20, 1:50pm AEST
September 27: Second T20, 1:45pm AEST
September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST
October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST
October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)
October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)
Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports