Full scorecard: Australia v New Zealand warm-up

RESULT: Australia win by 11 runs

Australia innings

R Haynes c A Kerr b Green 54 (45b, 11x4)

A Healy b Huddleston 0 (8b)

M Lanning b Huddleston 9 (8b, 2x4)

B Mooney retired 80 (86b, 9x4)

S Molineux c Martin b Tahuhu 57 (60b, 7x4)

A Gardner not out 18 (18b, 2x4)

A Sutherland b A Kerr 1 (3b)

T McGrath c Martin b Tahuhu 10 (5b, 2x4)

E Burns b Kerr 9 (5b, 2x4)

G Wareham not out 1 (1b)

DNB: M Strano, M Brown, B Vakarewa

Extras: 8 (3lb, 1nb, 4wd)

TOTAL: 8-247 (40 overs)

FOW: 1-10 (Healy, 3.2), 2-24 (Lanning, 5.2), 3-93 (Haynes, 16.4), 4-196 (Mooney, 32.6), 5-216 (Molineux, 36.3.6), 6-219 (Sutherland, 37.4), 7-230 (McGrath, 38.4), 8-244 (Burns, 39.3)

R Mair: 5.5-0-30-0

H Huddleston: 5-1-23-2 (2wd)

J Kerr: 2-0-17-0 (1wd)

S Devine: 2-0-8-0

H Jensen: 5-0-34-0

M Green: 5-0-33-1

S Bates: 4-1-21-0

L Tahuhu: 4-0-27-2 (1wd, 1nb)

A Kerr: 4.1-0-36-2

J Watkin: 3-0-15-0

Belinda Vakarewa celebrates a wicket // Getty

New Zealand

S Bates c & b Vakarewa 16 (17b, 4x4)

L Down c Sutherland b Vakarewa 2 (5b)

A Satterthwaite c Haynes b Molineux 48 (55b, 6x4)

S Devine c Vakarewa b Molineux 89 (73b, 8x4, 4x6)

M Green c Burns b Wareham 5 (12b)

K Martin c Lanning b Strano 15 (16b, 2x4)

A Kerr c Gardner b Molineux 24 (25b,1x4)

H Jensen c Vakarewa b Molineux 24 (16b, 3x4)

K Perkins c Burns b Molineux 4 (6b)

N Dodd not out 0 (0b)

L Tahuhu c Burns b Strano 3 (4b)

DNB: H Huddleston, J Kerr, R Mair, H Rowe, D Doughty, J Watkin

Extras: 6 (2lb, 4wd)

TOTAL: 236 (38.1 overs)

FOW: 1-18 (Down, 3.1), 2-27 (Bates, 5.3), 3-117 (Satterthwaite, 21.2), 4-128 (Green, 24.2), 5-169 (Devine, 28.4), 6-185 (Martin, 30.3), 7-220 (Jensen, 35.1), 8-233 (Kerr, 37.1), 9-233 (Perkins, 37.3), 10-236 (Tahuhu, 38.1)

M Brown: 5-0-43-0

B Vakarewa: 6-1-31-2

T McGrath: 5-0-37-0

G Wareham: 6-0-37-1 (1wd)

A Sutherland: 3-0-24-0 (1wd)

S Molineux: 7-0-29-5 (2wd)

A Gardner: 3-0-16-0

M Strano: 3-0-17-2

Beth Mooney plays a shot // Getty

(Practice) Super Over

RESULT: New Zealand won by 5 runs

New Zealand

S Bates c Lanning b Molineux 1 (2b)

M Green not out 6 (3b, 1x4)

A Satterthwaite not out 6 (1b, 1x6)

Extras: 6 (2lb, 4wd)

TOTAL: 1-13

S Molineux: 1-0-13-1

Australia

A Healy not out 2 (2b)

R Haynes not out 6 (4b, 1x4)

Extras: 6 (2lb, 4wd)

TOTAL: 0-8

L Tahuhu: 1-0-8-0

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

September 26: First T20, 1:50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1:45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports