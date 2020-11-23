Rebel WBBL|06

Voll call: The Heat teen destined for Aussie colours

Dubbed 'Grace Harris 2.0', the Toowoomba teenager who has broken into the two-time WBBL champions' top order is going places, according to Brisbane's head coach

Laura Jolly in Sydney

23 November 2020, 04:57 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo