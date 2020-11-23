Voll call: The Heat teen destined for Aussie colours

Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke believes it is "a given" young gun Georgia Voll will one day represent her country, following her impressive rise to the Rebel WBBL this season.

The 17-year-old broke into the Heat XI for their fifth match, debuting against the Sixers at Blacktown, and has since cemented her spot in the two-time defending champions' best side.

Batting at No.8 in a line-up featuring Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green and Laura Kimmince, Voll’s impressive 21 from 15 balls in just her fourth match, against the top-ranked Stars, was enough to earn a promotion to No.4.

She hit a run-a-ball 31 in her first opportunity up the order and hasn’t budged since, remaining there through Brisbane’s seven-match winning streak and making handy contributions including a 28-ball 34 in the Heat’s upset win over the Stars on Saturday.

'If she keeps learning and progressing, the sky is the limit' // Getty

The teenager has been spoken of as one of Queensland’s most exciting young talents for some time; she was player of the tournament at last summer’s Under-18 National Championships and made her senior 50-over domestic debut aged 16.

It is still early days for Voll, who has also been completing high school exams while in the hub, but Noffke believes with her competitiveness and work ethic, she can make the most of her natural talent in the years ahead.

Heat rip through Renegades to continue winning run

"She’s got that glint in her eye that says she enjoys the competition," the former Queensland and Australia allrounder told cricket.com.au.

"If she keeps learning and progressing, the sky is the limit.

"Playing for Australia I think is a given, (it takes) hard work to get to those positions and to get those opportunities is (a challenge) for her to combat, but with her skill level and determination to do well (she can get there).

"She hits loads of cricket balls, she trains really hard, she’s physically getting stronger every day.

"She plays off the back and front foot, she’s not just a front foot player, and she can play quick bowling off her grille, she’s proved that with plenty of hooks and pulls and cut shots.

"She can play around the ground so I see a huge future for Volly."

Redmayne, Voll fire as Heat grab vital win

She already knows a thing or two about sacrifice and putting the necessary time in to become an elite performer; until recently, Voll and her mother were making the four-hour return trip from Toowoomba to Brisbane four times a week to allow her to train with the state team.

Voll's family moved to the Queensland capital earlier this year.

While they relocated due to her brother’s employment, it also means Voll can now easily get to training with the Queensland squad.

"To cut the travel back has been really good, to spend more time eating at home instead of in the car," Voll told cricket.com.au.

"(Mum and I) would get in the car and drive four hours together. She’s been really supportive over the last four years; my family has helped me out when they can."

Voll (right) has been likened to Grace Harris (left) // Getty

Voll has been dubbed ‘Grace Harris 2.0’ by some of her teammates for her ability to hit the ball out of the ground, a skill she demonstrated with one enormous strike at North Sydney Oval against the Stars.

That power comes with composure, technical correctness and a good cricket brain – and it is the combination of all those attributes that has Noffke excited.

"One of the most impressive things is that she looks like she belongs out there in the middle," Noffke said.

"The types of cricket shots she can play around the ground, they are traditional type strokes, she holds her shape, has great balance, all things she’ll need going forward.

"She’s got great power for a 17-year-old, she hits the ball as hard as any of the girls in the competition."

Voll has slotted seamlessly into the close-knit Heat team and their dream of a WBBL three-peat remains alive after they finished the regular season second on the table.

The talented athlete, who has also represented her state at underage level in rugby league but has now turned her focus squarely to cricket, said she was lapping up every minute of life in the WBBL hub.

"It’s been really good to spend more time with the girls, they’re a really good team to be around," Voll said.

"I’m still only 17, so to be able to make my debut for such a quality team was really good.

"I’m just backing myself and my scoring zones, having confidence in my ability and having a few chats with the other batters in the team about how they go about it as well."