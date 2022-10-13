Australians unfazed by Maxwell's record lean patch

Maxwell a 'key part of our team': Hazlewood

Superstar allrounder Glenn Maxwell has been backed to maintain his aggressive natural instinct despite a lean run of scores that has seen him fail to reach double figures in his past six T20 internationals.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said there was no question over Maxwell's place in the side heading into this month's T20 World Cup with the nation's third most capped T20 player a proven matchwinner with bat and ball.

Such has been the consistency of the 33-year-old's career for Australia in the shortest format that his current runs drought is the longest he's gone without reaching 10 across his 93 T20 internationals.

He's also only taken three wickets this year but has maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.35 and will be a crucial part of Australia's attack during the World Cup in delivering the balance of the fifth bowler's overs alongside fellow allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Marsh.

"I've played a lot with Glenn lately, in particular at RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and obviously the Australian team, but all three aspects of the game he's outstanding," Hazlewood told reporters in Canberra today following last night's eight-run loss to England at Manuka Oval.

"He's just that close to winning a game for us off his own bat or the ball or in the field.

"So he's a key part of our team and just adds that balance beautifully."

The additions of Stoinis, Tim David and Matthew Wade to the middle-order, along with Marsh in an aggressive No.3 role could potentially allow Maxwell to play different types of innings during the World Cup than the spectacular stroke-making we've become so accustomed to.

But Hazlewood said that risked Maxwell to losing his natural instinct which had proved so successful across his 10-year international career.

"You don't want him going away from his natural instinct either," the right-armer said.

"He's the sort of a player that just reacts to what's coming and plays his game and that's the one thing you want from Glenn all the time.

"Having that depth of batters, I think adds to that; he can just go out and play his game, whether it's in the first six overs or outside that against spin, where he's in particular pretty destructive.

"So I think he just (needs a) free mindset and (to) play his game."

Australia have been boosted by a return to full fitness for left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, meaning they will have the full complement of their 15-player World Cup squad to pick from in their final two matches before the tournament proper (against England again in Canberra on Friday and India in Brisbane on Monday).

Marsh is yet to return to bowling in a match as he recovers from an ankle injury but bowled for about 15 minutes off his full run on the outfield during the warm-up before last night's second Dettol T20I and said prior to the match he is targeting the game against India to be available to bowl.

Stoinis has also been in great form with the ball since returning from a side strain in the series opener against England last Sunday, with returns of 3-34 last night and 1-36 in Perth, which has eased some of the pressure on Marsh not yet being available to bowl.

"Our three allrounders that are in the team, once Mitch is back bowling, that creates a great balance and whoever's going well on the night or whatever the conditions dictate is going to work, they've got it covered for sure," Hazlewood said.

"We're probably ready to go I think (for the World Cup) and we're just in a holding pattern now for another two games before we start, it sort of feels that way in the camp."

