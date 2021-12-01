Maxwell the only Aussie retained by IPL clubs

T20 World Cup player-of-the-tournament David Warner among those to be up for grabs in upcoming IPL 'mega-auction'

Reuters

1 December 2021, 07:34 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo