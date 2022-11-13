Australia v England ODIs - Men

Maxwell suffers fractured leg in freak accident

The allrounder slipped and fell in the backyard during a birthday party, and will be unavailable for an extended period

Louis Cameron

13 November 2022, 04:38 PM AEST

