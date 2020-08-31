Maxwell, Stoinis star in 50-over warm-up match

Maxwell's century, Stoinis goes big and Zampa's wrong'uns

A century for Glenn Maxwell in his first hit of any substance since the KFC BBL final in February and a superb all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis have headlined the Australians' 50-over practice match in Southampton.

Maxwell and Stoinis helped the Pat Cummins XI topple the Aaron Finch XI in the 50-over intra-squad match played overnight as the pair put on 174 runs in just 153 balls for the third wicket.

Stoinis's efforts with the bat came after he had taken 4-31 in seven overs with the ball as the Finch XI put up 249 in 48.4 overs.

FULL SCORECARD: Australia's 50-over intra-squad

Captain Aaron Finch fell cheaply for nine while opening partner David Warner (34 from 44) and No.3 Marnus Labuschagne (21 from 17) got starts but failed to press on.

Labuschagne and uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe were both bowled by Adam Zampa, an impressive wrong'un dismissing the young Western Australian, to leave the Finch XI at 4-75 in the 18th over.

There were handy contributions from the Finch XI lower order led by Andrew Tye's 50-ball 59 before he was bowled by Stoinis, while Mitch Starc added 41.

Daniel Sams, batting twice for the 10-member Finch XI, hit 28 in his first go at No.6, and another 20 in his second stint at No.11.

Best of the big hits from Maxwell and Stoinis

Chasing 250, the Cummins XI was immediately on the back foot as Matthew Wade was trapped in front by Starc from the innings' second ball.

Steve Smith quickly followed, caught behind in the second over awkwardly attempting to hook a Riley Meredith short ball that angled in at him.

Smith was flat on his back on the turf as the catch was comfortably taken by Philippe, and the Tasmanian speedster has now claimed the wicket of the world's No.1 ranked Test batter three times, following dismissals in last summer's Marsh One-Day Cup and Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Smith, Warner sent packing by giant-slayer Meredith

That brought Maxwell and Stoinis together in one-day cricket for the first time since last year's failed World Cup campaign that led to the axing of both players from the one-day side.

Stoinis crashed 12 boundaries and two towering sixes in his 71-ball knock before he was given out leg before to Meredith on 87.

"Stoin batted beautifully and took the pressure off me at the start, he was striking boundaries at will and looked in unbelievable nick," Maxwell said after the game.

"It's a scary sign for Australian cricket when he's up and firing and hitting the ball as hard as he does."

Maxwell was more circumspect but as devastating as ever as he also hit two sixes, and 11 boundaries. His 114-ball innings ended on 108 when he was caught in the deep off Nathan Lyon.

"Since the BBL final I haven't had a hit against any bowler so it's nice to get out there," Maxwell said.

"It took a bit of time to get used to the wicket but it was nice to get some rhythm.

"That's all you can hope for as a middle-order batter, is a fight for spots and for guys to put their hands up and make some big scores and give the selectors something to think about.

"Can't just have Warner, Finch and Smith making runs all the time, we've got to have other guys contributing as well."

Maxwell fell with the Cummins XI just 18 runs short of the target, but Lyon quickly added two more scalps from the side with a lengthy tail, as Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa both fell to his off-spin.

But team captain Pat Cummins calmly struck the winning runs to wrap up victory with more than eight overs to spare.

Australia will play another intra-squad practice match on Tuesday night before they meet England in the first of three T20 internationals at the venue, with the first match starting at 3am AEST on Saturday, September 5.

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England squad: TBC

September 4: 1st T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 5

September 6: 2nd T20, Southampton, 11.15pm AEST

September 8: 3rd T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 9

September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST