England v Australia ODIs - Men's

Maxwell, Stoinis star in 50-over warm-up match

A century to Glenn Maxwell and brilliant all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis headline performances from Australia's 50-over intra-squad game overnight

Dave Middleton

31 August 2020, 07:34 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo