'The spider theory': Maxwell explains BBL masterclass

Glenn Maxwell has credited his recent mental-health break for his imperious KFC BBL form after producing another jaw-dropping innings to spearhead a successful Melbourne Stars run chase for a third consecutive game.

A matured Maxwell pulled off the extraordinary under the Marvel Stadium roof on Friday evening, calmly allowing the required run-rate balloon to 12-an-over for the final 30 balls before smashing 49 runs off his last 16 deliveries.

Maxwell times chase to perfection in jaw-dropping knock

The Stars captain sealed victory with his seventh six, icing a chase that he admitted would likely have been beyond him in his younger days.

But having now hit 182 runs without being dismissed in his last three innings – all in victories with the Stars batting second – Maxwell is so confident in run chases that he expects his opponents to panic.

"It's almost the spider theory – they're more scared of you than you are of them," Maxwell said after the seven-wicket win that extended the Stars’ lead at the top of the BBL standings.

QUICK SINGLE Maxi's masterclass powers Stars to derby win

"As a middle order player you make a lot of mistakes and you generally cop the brunt of criticism for not getting the team over the line or playing a silly shot at the wrong time.

"I've just gotten better at choosing my moment, choosing my areas a little bit better and just staying a bit more calm.

"It doesn't matter if the (required) run rate goes up above 11 (per over), I have the confidence that I'll catch up."

Maxwell blasts Stars to derby victory over winless Renegades

Maxwell's golden touch has seen him reach 311 runs (behind only teammate Marcus Stoinis) at 77.75 with an eye-popping strike-rate of 169.95, the highest of any batter to have faced at least 100 balls in BBL|09.

But none of that might have been possible had he not flagged that he was struggling mentally during Australia's T20 series against Sri Lanka in October and was granted a seven-week break from international and domestic cricket.

Mentally and physically "ruined" after a relentless few years of playing around the world, Maxwell spent time with friends and family as well as making a low-key return for his club side, Fitzroy-Doncaster.

"I’m so thankful that Cricket Australia and all the powers that be were able to grant me that break and get myself right," said Maxwell.

QUICK SINGLE How Maxwell rekindled his love for cricket

"I think I'm starting to see the benefits now, I've got no demons in my head. I've been able to get everything off my chest and been able to deal with things better.

"I'm still talking to people about managing different parts of my life and making sure I've still got that balance.

"It's nice to be a bit more relaxed when I'm batting. I don't have anything going in the back of my mind, I don't have any of these other thoughts. It's been nice and calm out there."

Maxwell enjoyed some spirited banter with his opposite number Dan Christian, who asked him after the match why he was not in India with Australia's ODI side that's preparing for a three-game tour beginning next week.

Not a bad effort from us tonight, decent score on a good wicket, @Gmaxi_32 just far too good for us, and for this level!!FYI - no beef between myself and Glenn at the end - I was just asking him why he wasn’t in India?! 😂 January 10, 2020

National selectors omitted him for the series, citing a "disappointing" 12 months for him in 50-over cricket, a period including the World Cup during which he averaged just 22.

Maxwell, who has said he is open to a national recall following his break, denied he had a point to prove and suggested his T20 form counts for little when it comes to 50-over selection.

"This is T20 cricket. They're playing one-day cricket," said Maxwell. "I've got five men out (of the 30-yard circle) for 14 overs to try and work gaps.

Mighty Maxwell leads Stars to victory with whirlwind fifty

"There's so many more opportunities to get off strike and I feel like I can get into my innings quite easily because there's so many gaps straight out of the Power Play ... I feel like I'm easing into my innings and then once I'm into my innings, then I go.

"One-day cricket is completely different. They will probably write that my World Cup wasn't good enough. I'll just trying to keep doing as well as I can for the Stars."