South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Maxwell faces elbow surgery, Short called in for Proteas tour

Glenn Maxwell to have bone fragments removed from left elbow and replaced by D'Arcy Short for T20 and ODI tour of South Africa

Sam Ferris

12 February 2020, 05:02 PM AEST

@samuelfez

