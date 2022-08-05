Maxwell eyes India Tests after SL heartache

White-ball superstar rode a wave of emotions when called up to the red-ball squad in Sri Lanka, conceding he was 'shattered' to ultimately be overlooked for a recall

cricket.com.au

5 August 2022, 02:35 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo