Maestro Maxwell sets new ODI world record

Australian Glenn Maxwell has become the fastest man to score 3,000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in 92 fewer balls than his nearest rival.

Against England in the third ODI in Manchester, Maxwell became just the sixth man to reach 3,000 ODI runs at a strike-rate exceeding 100, reaching the mark from the 2,440th ball of his career – a remarkable strike-rate of 122.95.

It puts him well ahead of the other five men to have reached the mark at better than a run a ball. England trio Jos Buttler (2,532 balls), Jason Roy (2,824) and Jonny Bairstow (2,842) all managed it at better than run-a-ball pace, as did Indian legend Kapil Dev (2,957) and South African power hitter David Miller (2,997).

But Maxwell is streets ahead of them all and even when measured against players who have played far less cricket than he has, his strike-rate is one of the best in the one-day game's 50-year history.

Of all players to have faced more than 500 balls in ODI cricket, only West Indian Andre Russell (1,034 runs at 130.22) has a better strike-rate than Maxwell, while Buttler (3,855 runs at 119.05) is third on that list.

Double trouble! Starc strikes with match's first two balls

Among Australians, James Faulkner (1,032 runs at 104.24) is the only other man to have faced more than 500 balls and scored at a strike-rate exceeding 100.

Maxwell was shifted down to the No.7 position in the opening game of the series and produced his highest ODI in 12 innings, a quick-fire 77 from 59 balls that paved the way for an Australian win.

The Victorian missed out in the second game but was again in impressive touch in the third, hitting his second ball for six and teaming up with Alex Carey to begin staging a fightback after coming to the middle at 5-73 in pursuit of 303.

While Maxwell reached 3,000 runs in the fewest balls in ODI history, he is well down the list of the fastest men to the milestone in terms of innings played.

South African Hashim Amla (57 innings) holds that mark from West Indian Shai Hope (67) and Pakistan’s Babar Azam (68), while Maxwell got there in his 103rd innings.

By that measure, Steve Smith (79 inns) is the fastest Australian to the mark.

Fastest to 3,000 ODI runs (balls faced)

2,440 – Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

2,532 – Jos Buttler (England)

2,824 – Jason Roy (England)

2,842 – Jonny Bairstow (England)

2,957 – Kapil Dev (India)

2,997 – David Miller (South Africa)

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

First ODI: Australia won by 19 runs

Second ODI: England won by 24 runs

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST