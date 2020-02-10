Australia's retro ODI kit just got even better

Fans of cricket in the 1990s rejoice - the iconic gold helmets are back!

Australia’s batsmen will don the famous yellow lids for the first time in two decades in next month’s Gillette ODI Series against New Zealand, adding an extra dash of retro goodness to the throwback series.

Steve Waugh at the 1999 World Cup // Getty

The return of the gold helmets will complement the official unveiling of a replica kit from Australia’s 1999 World Cup triumph, which the Aussies will wear during the series following an online fan vote last year.

Having worn gold helmets in one-day cricket for more than 20 years following their debut during World Series Cricket in the late 1970s, the Australian side switched to the green following the 2000-01 home tri-series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Mark Waugh during the 2000-01 tri-series // Getty

Despite their fielding caps remaining of a gold hue, it was decided to make the change to the same dark green helmets used in Test matches.

Having made the switch to green during a successful run in ODIs during the off-season of 2001, Australia debuted the green helmets on home soil in the summer of 2001-02 and promptly missed the one-day tri-series final for the first time in five years. Coincidence? Almost certainly yes, but it’s fair to say the look of the Aussie one-day side hasn’t been the same since.

The last time Australia wore gold helmets, the second final of that 2000-01 tri-series, Mark Waugh slammed a then national record score of 173 against the West Indies at the MCG.

Fittingly, Australia wore gold helmets during their 1999 World Cup win, meaning they will match nicely with the retro kit that was selected by fans last year.

Via cricket.com.au and its social channels, eight throwback kits were put forward in a knockout bracket and, after nearly half a million votes were cast, the bright yellow 1999 uniform was a resounding winner.

New Zealand Cricket followed suit, holding a fan vote of their own that saw their famous ‘teal fern’ uniform from the late 1990s win the vote.

It will be the second summer in a row in which Australia have donned retro ODI uniforms, having worn a green and gold kit against India in January that closely resembled a strip worn by the Allan Border-led side in the mid-80s.

The Black Caps will return to Australia next month following their home series against India, with matches to be played at the SCG (on March 13 and 15) and Blundstone Arena on Hobart (on March 20).