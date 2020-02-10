Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia's retro ODI kit just got even better

Australia to wear gold helmets for the first time in almost two decades in ODI series against New Zealand in March

Martin Smith

10 February 2020, 03:54 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

