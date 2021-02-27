WNCL 2021

Youngest ever NSW captain trusted with Breakers legacy

Hannah Darlington followed her first call-up to the Australia squad by becoming the youngest captain in NSW's 165-year history

AAP

27 February 2021, 02:53 PM AEST

