Rebel WBBL|06

The secret to Darlington's success in WBBL|06

Determined to back up her efforts last season, the Sydney Thunder teenager continued her outstanding WBBL|06 with a three-wicket semi-final haul

Laura Jolly

27 November 2020, 09:57 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo