Rauf ramps up the speed to put BBL on notice

Last summer's breakout star Haris Rauf has promised to be bowling even faster this year as he eyes T20 World Cup and BBL return

Cricket Network

11 May 2020, 07:47 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo