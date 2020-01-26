Stars boost with Rauf finals return confirmed

The Melbourne Stars have received an enormous boost ahead of their tilt at a maiden KFC BBL title after it emerged pace sensation Haris Rauf will return for their entire finals campaign.

A Pakistan team spokesperson confirmed to cricket.com.au that Rauf will return to Melbourne following the final game of their international T20 series against Bangladesh on January 27 in Lahore.

"Haris Rauf will be returning to Melbourne on January 28 to feature in the remaining BBL matches for his side," said the spokesperson.

Stars coach David Hussey had flagged Rauf could come into calculations for a call-up for the first Test against Bangladesh beginning February 7 in Rawalpindi.

That would have left them without their two leading wicket takers this season for Friday's qualifying final at the MCG after Hussey revealed Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane would miss the finals due to national duties.

But Rauf's return will give the Stars some much-needed firepower having lost their three of their four games since the 26-year-old earnt a shock maiden call-up to play for Pakistan.

"Whatever he does, I hope he actually represents Pakistan for 100 Tests and 400 T20s and 150 one day internationals," Hussey said after their 71-run defeat to the Brisbane Heat at the MCG on Saturday.

"He's brought a different dynamic to our group, he's tried every game he's played, he fields his butt off and he's just fitted in the group perfectly."

The Sydney Sixers are currently second and will play the Stars on Friday if they remain there, but the Adelaide Strikers could move above them if they defeat the Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday evening.

The first v second final offers a second chance for the loser while the victor progresses straight to the final on February 8.

The Sixers lose Tom Curran to England duties for the finals but that loss is more than offset by the returns of Test stars Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, while Englishman James Vince also remains.

The Strikers suffer no disruption with Rashid Khan and Phil Salt both available for the whole finals.

Both Rauf and the man who replaced him, Dilbar Hussain, could both play next week given Lamichhane's exit, though Hussain could face competition for his spot from the likes of Daniel Worrall after enduring a tough debut against the AB de Villiers-led Heat on Saturday.

Hussain conceded 56 runs from his four overs but Hussey insisted the raw quick could yet "ruffle a few feathers" in the BBL.

"It's his (Hussain's) first time at the MCG in front of a decent crowd representing a new team, his English is not great, he's only arrived with the Stars in the last couple of days," said Hussey.

"Foreign conditions (but) I thought there was a lot to offer – 145kph away swingers, good slower ball, good fast bouncer … good control, good yorker. I think he's got a pretty good future in the game."