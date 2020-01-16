KFC BBL|09

Rauf's remarkable rise capped by Pakistan call-up

From Tasmanian Premier Cricket to being picked for his country in a matter of weeks, Haris Rauf's incredible BBL-fueled ascension continues

Louis Cameron

16 January 2020, 09:07 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo