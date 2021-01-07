KFC BBL|10

Rauf returns to boost BBL's overseas contingent

Pakistan star set to play against the Brisbane Heat as travel complications create uncertainty for a handful of BBL imports

Martin Smith

7 January 2021, 03:55 PM AEST

