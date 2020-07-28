New home for Priest as Hobart lock in stars

Rachel Priest swaps the Thunder for the Hurricanes, signing on alongside Belinda Vakarewa and South Africa's Chloe Tryon

Laura Jolly

28 July 2020, 06:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

