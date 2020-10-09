Hurricanes sign Stalenberg, lock in WBBL|06 squad

Naomi Stalenberg has found a new home for the upcoming Rebel WBBL season, signing with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are the final club to release their core 15-player list, confirming five final signings - including former Thunder batter Stalenberg - on Friday ahead of the start of WBBL|06 on October 25.

Stalenberg will be reunited with a host of her former Thunder teammates at the Hurricanes, including powerful New Zealand batter-keeper Rachel Priest, whose move from Sydney to Hobart was announced in July.

Nicola Carey and Maisy Gibson are the other former Thunder players now wearing purple.

"I'm really looking forward to getting out in the purple, we have a great bunch of girls and I'm really looking forward to playing with some old teammates and some new people as well," Stalenberg, who also made the move from NSW to Tasmania in state cricket this year, said.

"I think living in Sydney for my whole life and travelling to the SCG was a big toll, having early mornings ... being a lot less stressed (in Hobart) is really helping me, I've really enjoyed the change in lifestyle.

"More time for myself and more time to feel relaxed in the cricket environment as well, I've definitely benefitted from that."

Priest and Stalenberg could find themselves opening together in purple // Getty

Erica Kershaw (who moves from the Renegades), Amy Smith, Emma Thompson and Chloe Rafferty round out the Hurricanes' group.

Hobart have also secured several replacement players - three local and one overseas - for WBBL|06; two of whom will be immediately called upon after Australia pace ace Tayla Vlaeminck and leg-spinner Maisy Gibson were confirmed to have been ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury.

Vlaeminck is still on the comeback trial from a serious foot injury suffered in February.

New Zealand allrounder Hayley Jensen has joined the club as an overseas replacement player, however Hobart cannot use her to replace Vlaeminck, who is an Australian marquee player.

West Indies allrounder Hayley Matthews, South Africa's Chloe Tryon and Priest are already on Hobart's books - with Matthews and Tryon currently in hotel quarantine in Adelaide - meaning Jensen will only be elevated to the main list and available for selection if one of those three is ruled out either through injury, or if they are called away due to international commitments.

"The rules are you can only play three overseas but because we've lost Tayla Vlaeminck, who is a marquee player, we're allowed to bring an extra one (in the group travelling to Sydney) for that security purpose," Hurricanes coach Salliann Briggs said of Jensen's inclusion.

The WBBL season will be played entirely in a Sydney hub, with matches across five venues.

All eight clubs will be housed in a WBBL Village based at Sydney Olympic Park.

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|06 squad: Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey (Aus), Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Tryon (SA), Tayla Vlaeminck (Aus), Hayley Matthews (WI), Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa

Replacement players: Hayley Jensen (NZ), Chloe Abel, Nell Bryson Smith, Emily Smith