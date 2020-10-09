Rebel WBBL|06

Hurricanes sign Stalenberg, lock in WBBL|06 squad

Naomi Stalenberg swaps the Thunder for the Hurricanes, but two major pre-season injury blows will see the club call on replacements

Laura Jolly

9 October 2020, 05:18 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo