ICC announces host nations of next 10 men's tournaments

Australia and New Zealand, who contested the T20 World Cup final on Sunday with Justin Langer's team emerging as winners, have been awarded joint-hosting rights for the 2028 men's competition.

Australia is already hosting the men's T20 World Cup in 2022, originally due to be held in 2020 but put back due to COVID-19.

However, Australia have not won the rights for any other of a slew of white-ball men's events announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

India, whose television and sponsorship cash bankrolls much of international cricket, is to host, or co-host, four of the ten major white-ball men's international events scheduled for the next decade.

No other nation will host more than one, although every Test nation except Afghanistan will at least co-host an event.

Co-hosting will be common, enabling the United States and Namibia to host a big tournament for the first time.

The US will co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup with the West Indies, Namibia will co-host the 2027 ODI World Cup with South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will stage an ICC event - the 2025 Champions Trophy - for the first time since it co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka.

"I am pleased no end with the ICC's decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

"By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills."

ICC chair Greg Barclay declared that having 14 members hosting eight events was a reflection of the "truly global nature of our sport. What is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA, which is a strategic growth market for us."

The 2030 ICC T20 World Cup will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted games in a major event, having staged three World Cup fixtures between them that year.

HOST NATIONS FOR MEN'S ICC EVENTS

T20 World Cup

2022: Australia*

2024: USA & West Indies

2026: India & Sri Lanka

2028: Australia & New Zealand

2030: England, Ireland & Scotland

ODI World Cup

2023: India*

2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia

2031: India & Bangladesh

Champions Trophy

2025: Pakistan

2029: India

*previously announced