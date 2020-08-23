Sthalekar, Kallis, Abbas inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Fifth Aussie woman to be elevated to cricket's pantheon, alongside legendary Proteas allrounder and Pakistani run-machine

Andrew Ramsey

23 August 2020, 08:26 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo