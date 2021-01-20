Vodafone Test Series v India

Labuschagne, Pant rewarded with ICC Test rankings rise

Australia and India stars move up rankings following memorable Border-Gavaskar series

Luke D'Anello

20 January 2021, 07:31 PM AEST

@LukeDAnello

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo