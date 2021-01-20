Labuschagne, Pant rewarded with ICC Test rankings rise

Australia star Marnus Labuschagne has returned to third position on the latest ICC Test batting rankings, overtaking India skipper Virat Kohli after the conclusion of a memorable Border-Gavaskar series.

Labuschagne was the most prolific batsman in the four-Test series, finishing with 426 runs at 53.25, highlighted by a knock of 108 on the opening day of the Gabba Test.

QUICK SINGLE Starc off for scans on leg injury after Gabba Test pain

Australia’s No.3 sits behind only New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and teammate Steve Smith with a career-best 878 ranking points.

Labuschagne lights up Gabba with delightful 108

Labuschagne previously held third spot 12 months ago after a golden Test summer against Pakistan and New Zealand.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was also a big mover in the batting rankings after his unbeaten 89 guided India to a 2-1 series triumph.

QUICK SINGLE Australia's Test stars set for Big Bash return

Pant lifted his ranking to a career-best 13th position, leaving him as the top-ranked gloveman among the batters.

Pant's pressure-packed masterclass sinks the Aussies

Cheteshwar Pujara gained one place to seventh, while Shubman Gill (68th to 47th) was also rewarded after a second-innings 91 in the fourth Test.

Mohammad Siraj jumped 32 places to 45th position after taking six wickets at the Gabba.

Australia skipper Tim Paine also moved up three positions to 42nd after returns of 50 and 27.

India claim stunning series win, end Australia's Gabba streak

Meanwhile, England leader Joe Root lifted his ranking to fifth after a superb double century in his team’s opening Test in Sri Lanka.

Root’s 738 points is his highest tally in two years following his first-innings 228, which led England to a seven-wicket victory.

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood leapfrogged Kiwi Tim Southee into fourth spot on the bowling rankings after taking six wickets in Brisbane.

Hazelwood grabbed 5-57 in the first innings and finished the series with 17 wickets.

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins, England’s Stuart Broad and New Zealand pair Neil Wagner and Southee make up the top five.

Australia’s series defeat left them in third position on the ICC Test rankings, behind New Zealand and India. ICC Test batting rankings

1) Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 2) Steve Smith (Australia) 3) Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) 4) Virat Kohli (India) 5) Joe Root (England) 6) Babar Azam (Pakistan) 7) Cheteshwar Pujara (India) 8) Ben Stokes (England) 9) Ajinkya Rahane (India) 10) Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

ICC Test bowling rankings 1) Pat Cummins (Australia) 2) Stuart Broad (England) 3) Neil Wagner (New Zealand) 4) Josh Hazlewood (Australia) 5) Tim Southee (New Zealand) 6) Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 7) James Anderson (England) 8) Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 9) Jasprit Bumrah (India) 10) Jason Holder (West Indies)

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: Test drawn

Fourth Test: India won by three wickets