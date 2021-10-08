'They came hard': Aussies given free India sighter

Recalled Rodrigues shines before rain ruins match

Australia's bowlers have been given a free sighter of India's highly aggressive approach with the bat after game one of the T20I leg of this multi-format series was washed out on another rainy Gold Coast evening.

Thursday night's no-result means India's 4-131 from 15.2 overs – a total that looked set to push upwards of 170 – counts for naught, however it has given the hosts an insight into exactly what they can expect from a young and adventurous Indian batting unit.

"India came at us really hard, and we sort of expected that from Shafali (Verma) and (Smriti) Mandhana at the top there, (but) we probably just didn't bowl the way we would have liked to at the start," said leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who took a wicket with her first ball but got through only 1.2 overs before rain intervened.

"There's definitely things in there that we can improve on for the next game … as a (bowling) unit I think we just missed a lot of our spots.

"We got a good look at how India are going to approach it, which is really good for our bowlers."

Vlaeminck blows up the speed gun with blistering spell

India openers Verma (18) and Mandhana (17) played high-risk cricket from the outset, and even as wickets fell, the middle order showed no signs of slowing down.

Australia again opted for an allrounder-heavy approach, with captain Meg Lanning rotating through no fewer than eight bowlers as she looked to stay one step ahead of the Indians.

QUICK SINGLE Rain spoils first T20I after India fireworks

Playing her first match of the series, No.4 Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 49no from 36 balls to anchor what was looking like a potentially match-winning total, given Australia have successfully chased more than 160 just once in their T20I history.

Pace bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, who in conceding 0-32 was the only bowler to be given her full complement of overs in the shortened innings, said the Australians "didn't adjust quickly enough – I think there were times where we could've gone to Plans B and C a bit quicker".

Darlington, McGrath receive T20I caps No.55 and 56

Wareham though was optimistic lessons would be learned and plans revised ahead of game two on Saturday night.

"(We made) errors in general – I think we'll tighten up a couple of our plans to Mandhana at the top," she said.

"But to Rodrigues, I just think we missed a lot of our spots and we haven't seen her yet in the series, so this was a good chance for us to actually get a look at her and adjust from now.

"It's very much still up in the air for the next two T20 games, which is really exciting for us because as a bowling group we've seen how India are going to go about it and we can adjust from there."

CommBank Series v India

Australia lead India 7-5 on points

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Third ODI: India won by two wickets

One-off Test: Match drawn

Oct 7: No result

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

