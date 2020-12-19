All out for 36: India collapse sets new record low

36 all out: Watch India's unbelievable batting collapse

Australia have demolished India for 36, their lowest Test score ever.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the chief destroyers, picking up 5-8 and 4-21 respectively as India went from 1-9 overnight to 36 all out in just 15.2 overs.

India's epic collapse is their lowest score in Tests, lower than the previous record of 42 against England at Lord's in 1974.

"Everything went to plan today," Hazlewood told Fox Cricket. "The way Patty started was unbelievable getting the two big wickets and I just followed suit."

Hazlewood takes remarkable 5-8 to tear through India

It is also the seventh lowest score in the history of Test cricket and just the second time ever no batter scored double figures.

Having cleaned up Prithvi Shaw on Friday night, Cummins continued the carnage on Saturday afternoon in his first over by removing nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah caught and bowled.

Four overs later India had not added a single run when Cummins bowled a brilliant delivery that straightened down the line of off stump to get the edge of Cheteshwar Pujara for an eight-ball duck.

Hazlewood was introduced into the attack the following over and struck immediately, finding the edge of opener Mayank Agarwal through to Tim Paine, who took another catch just four balls later when Ajinkya Rahane nicked off to the right-armer.

Five-for-15 became six-for-19 when Cummins got the big wicket of Virat Kohli, caught in the gully by Cameron Green who juggled the catch but held on his debut Test. Kohli was Cummins' 150th Test wicket in just is 31st Test.

All that happened inside the first hour to leave everybody stunned.

"I thought if we could try and get them out today for around 200 and have a bit of a bat we'd stay in the game but for that to happen in the first hour, that just doesn't happen," Cummins told Channel 7.

Irresistible Cummins removes Pujara with a beauty

After drinks the precession continued.

Hazlewood took his fourth wicket when wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha spooned a catch to Marnus Labuschagne at mid-wicket, and next ball had Ravichandran Ashwin caught behind for his 200th Test wicket in his 52nd Test match.

He completed his five-wicket haul in his next over as Hanuma Vihari edged through to Paine for the Australian gloveman's fifth catch.

Hazlewood's five wickets came in 25 balls for the cost of just three runs.

"At once stage (Hazlewood) was quoted as saying to Starcy at mid-off, 'I'm going to try and keep my wickets above my runs here'," Cummins said.

"He was cheeky there towards the end but I'm so happy for him. He's a class act."

QUICK SINGLE By the numbers: Anatomy of an Indian collapse

Hunting a bag of wickets of his own, Cummins collected Mohammed Shami on the forearm with a vicious bouncer that forced the tailender to retire hurt.

It left Australia needing just 90 runs to win and take a 1-0 series lead in the four-Test series.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT