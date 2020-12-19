Vodafone Test Series v India

All out for 36: India collapse sets new record low

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both hit Test wicket milestones in an incredible first session of day three in Adelaide that saw India dismissed for just 36, their lowest ever Test score

Sam Ferris at Adelaide Oval

19 December 2020, 05:41 PM AEST

