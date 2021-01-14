India injuries delay fourth Test selection

'It looks like a magnificent wicket': Paine excited to play at the Gabba

Multiple injuries continue to cloud India's XI for the winner-takes-all fourth Vodafone Test in Brisbane, where the cagey tourists are yet to reveal whether spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be an enforced omission.

Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain during the third Test.

The superstar was widely reported to be ruled out of the fourth Test, which comes after a three-day turnaround that would test the mettle of even a fully fit paceman.

But batting coach Vikram Rathour, who oddly filled in for Ajinkya Rahane during the customary pre-match captain's press conference, was evasive when asked five questions relating to Bumrah and the squad's injury crisis.

"If he can play, he will play," Rathour said.

"The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is working with all the players.

"All these questions we can answer tomorrow morning."

India have named their side a day before the other three Tests in this series.

Ravindra Jadeja (dislocated thumb) will be an enforced omission from the team that salvaged a draw in Sydney, ensuring the four-Test series remained locked at 1-1 for the final Test.

Hanuma Vihari (hamstring) is also expected to be ruled out of the fourth Test.

Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, who has a sore back, may also need to sit out the match that begins on Friday.

Mayank Agarwal, who loomed as Vihari's obvious replacement, is nursing a hand injury that is likely to scupper his hopes of a recall.

India, mired in an injury crisis, are also unable to call upon Virat Kohli (paternity leave), Mohammed Shami (arm), Umesh Yadav (calf), Ishant Sharma (side), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (thigh) and KL Rahul (wrist).

Rishabh Pant (arm) and Cheteshwar Pujara (finger) will push through the pain barrier but neither player is fully fit.

"The team has showed a lot of character," Rathour said.

The selection headaches follow complaints from India's cricket board about facilities at the team's hotel, and the fact that housekeeping and room service were not initially available.

"I haven't heard any complaints from the Indian players," Australia skipper Tim Paine said.

Rathour rubbished suggestions that the tour's latest controversy would be a distraction.

"You don't need housekeeping or room service to motivate yourself," he said.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT