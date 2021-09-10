England v India Tests - Men's

Fifth Test to go ahead despite latest COVID scare

Final Test of the series between India and England given the all clear despite the tourists having to cancel their final training session on match eve

PA

10 September 2021, 07:45 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo