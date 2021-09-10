England v India Tests - Men's
Fifth Test to go ahead despite latest COVID scare
Final Test of the series between India and England given the all clear despite the tourists having to cancel their final training session on match eve
PA
10 September 2021, 07:45 AM AEST
The fifth Test between England and India will go ahead as scheduled after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced there have been no further positive COVID-19 tests in the visitors' camp.
India head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during the previous Test at The Oval, alongside bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, with all three remaining in isolation while the squad moved on to Old Trafford.
But when a second physio reportedly tested positive on Wednesday, India's final practice session was cancelled and the team awaited results of a fresh round of tests
The ECB confirmed later on Thursday that the tests had all come back negative, allowing the final Test to go ahead as planned on Friday.
Positive tests among the players would not just affect the end of a gripping series.
Many of the India players also star in the Indian Premier League which is due to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates after being cut short by the virus in May.
England had earlier completed their preparations on Thursday, with vice-captain Jos Buttler saying: "We're fully expecting the game to go ahead and we're preparing to play tomorrow. Fingers crossed the game will go ahead.
"We don't know too much to be honest. It would be naive to speculate too much on stuff I don't know about. Things are all fine in our camp."
India lead 2-1 in the five-Test series after winning the Oval Test by 157 runs.