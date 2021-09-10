Fifth Test to go ahead despite latest COVID scare

The fifth Test between England and India will go ahead as scheduled after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced there have been no further positive COVID-19 tests in the visitors' camp.

India head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during the previous Test at The Oval, alongside bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, with all three remaining in isolation while the squad moved on to Old Trafford.

QUICK SINGLE Buttler returns as England ponder how far to push quicks

But when a second physio reportedly tested positive on Wednesday, India's final practice session was cancelled and the team awaited results of a fresh round of tests

The ECB confirmed later on Thursday that the tests had all come back negative, allowing the final Test to go ahead as planned on Friday.

Positive tests among the players would not just affect the end of a gripping series.

QUICK SINGLE CA to cancel Afghanistan Test over Taliban stance on women

Many of the India players also star in the Indian Premier League which is due to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates after being cut short by the virus in May.

England had earlier completed their preparations on Thursday, with vice-captain Jos Buttler saying: "We're fully expecting the game to go ahead and we're preparing to play tomorrow. Fingers crossed the game will go ahead.

"We don't know too much to be honest. It would be naive to speculate too much on stuff I don't know about. Things are all fine in our camp."

India lead 2-1 in the five-Test series after winning the Oval Test by 157 runs.