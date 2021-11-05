Weber WBBL|07

India star hails relaxed WBBL teen captain

Prized Sydney Thunder recruit Smriti Mandhana, who serves as India's vice-captain, has been amazed by the composed leadership of 19-year-old Hannah Darlington

AAP

5 November 2021, 11:53 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo