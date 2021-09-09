ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Dhoni, Ashwin join India's T20 World Cup party

More than four years since his last T20 for India, Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the T20 World Cup squad while MS Dhoni will fill a 'mentor' role

Reuters

9 September 2021, 07:56 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo