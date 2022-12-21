India v Australia T20Is - Women

Rising tide of support for the women's game in India

Packed stadiums and a feverish atmosphere for Australia's five-match T20 tour bode well for next year's launch of a women's IPL

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

21 December 2022, 11:37 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo