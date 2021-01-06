Vodafone Test Series v India

Rohit confirmed to open, Saini to bolster pace stocks

India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirms a return for Rohit Sharma for the third Test against Australia in Sydney while there's a Test debut for paceman Navdeep Saini

Dave Middleton

6 January 2021, 05:33 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

