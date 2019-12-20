IPL auction: Biggest winners, full squads

Pat Cummins led the way as a host of Australians attracted big money in the Indian Premier League auction on Thursday.

Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy in the league's history after the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering 155 million rupees ($A3.1 million) for the fast bowler in an auction in Kolkata.

The 26-year-old, ranked No.1 in Tests, attracted an intense bidding war between the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals on Thursday before Kolkata joined in to bag his services for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Cummins was part of the Kolkata squad in 2014 and 2015 and last played in the tournament for Delhi in 2017. The Mumbai Indians picked him up the following season but he was ruled out with a back injury.

England allrounder Ben Stokes was the previous most expensive overseas buy before Cummins, after Pune paid 145 million rupees for him in 2017.

A total of 62 players were sold at the auction for the 13th edition with the eight franchises spending a total of 1.403 billion rupees.

Why Australia's players love Pat Cummins

There was a hefty payday for more Australians with Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for 107.5 million rupees ($2.19m) and reigning champions Mumbai paying 80 million rupees for paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile ($1.63m).

Maxwell recently returned to Twenty20 cricket after taking six weeks off from the game to deal with mental health issues and was left out of the Australia squad for next month's limited-overs tour of India.

Australia's one-day captain Aaron Finch joined Bangalore for 44 million rupees ($897,454) while South African fast bowler Dale Steyn twice went unsold before his former team Bangalore picked him up in the last leg at his listed price of 20 million ($410,000).

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the top buy among home-based players, going to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for 67.5 million, while Kolkata signed 48-year-old leggie Pravin Tambe, the oldest player in the auction.

The Australians (prices AUD)

Pat Cummins: $3.16m (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Glenn Maxwell: $2.19m (Kings XI Punjab)

Nathan Coulter-Nile: $1.63m (Mumbai Indians)

Marcus Stoinis: $980,000 (Delhi Capitals)

Aaron Finch: $897,485 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Kane Richardson: $816,000 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Alex Carey: $490,000 (Delhi Capitals)

Mitch Marsh: $408,000 (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Josh Hazlewood: $408,000 (Chennai Super Kings)

Chris Lynn: $408,000 (Mumbai Indians)

Andrew Tye: $204,000 (Rajasthan Royals)

Chris Green: $41,000 (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Josh Philippe: $41,000 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Unsold Aussies: Sean Abbott, Fawad Ahmed, Ashton Agar, Max Bryant, Dan Christian, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Moises Henriques, Matt Kelly, Ben Laughlin, Ben McDermott, Jack Prestwidge, Shaun Marsh, Riley Meredith, James Pattinson, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Jake Weatherald, Adam Zampa.

Top overseas buys

Chris Morris (South Africa): $2m (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies): $1.7m (Kings XI Punjab)

Sam Curran (England): $1.1m (Chennai Super Kings)

Eoin Morgan (England): $1.1m (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Full IPL squads

Chennai Super Kings

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood ,Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

Rajasthan Royals

Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.