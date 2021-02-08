KFC BBL|10

BBL stars tipped for big-money deals at IPL auction

Recent Big Bash form could lead to lucrative deals at the Indian Premier league auction later this month

AAP & Cricket Network

8 February 2021, 03:28 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo