IPL Auction: Massive pay day for Cummins, Maxwell

Star Australia quick Pat Cummins has made history on the opening day of this year's IPL Auction, becoming the most expensive overseas player ever, while gun allrounder Glenn Maxwell also cashed in.

The world's No.1 Test bowler has enjoyed a massive pay day after he was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering A$3.17 million, topping the previous mark of $3 million set by gun England allrounder Ben Stokes.

Cummins, who is ranked 23rd in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, last played for KKR in 2015 before making the move to Delhi Capitals in 2017, which was his last IPL season.

After battling injury earlier in his career, the 26-year-old has become Australia's spearhead, moving to top spot in the Test bowling rankings in February this year.

He became the first Australian since Glenn McGrath 13 years earlier to take the mantle, while Mitchell Johnson was No.2 in 2009.

Maxwell also attracted a seven-figure price tag, with Kings XI Punjab grabbing the star allrounder after an intense bidding war.

Maxwell, who will captain the Melbourne Stars in this season's KFC BBL after taking a break from professional cricket to deal with his mental health, was secured for just under $2.2 million.

The enigmatic batsman was left out of Australia's ODI squad to tour India next month but remains one of the most dangerous players in the world, having made 5589 runs at an incredible strike rate of 154.94.

Maxwell previous played for the Kings XI from 2014-17 and has also represented Delhi and Mumbai Indians.

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, Brisbane Heat master blaster Chris Lynn were also taken on day one.

Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed Finch for almost $900,000 after Mumbai Indians took star six-hitter Lynn with the first selection of the auction, with the Heat skipper purchased for just under $410,000.

Finch is set to represent his eighth IPL club, while Lynn has previously played for KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has crossed from Perth Scorchers to Melbourne Stars, eclipsed both with Mumbai Indians stumping up $1.6 million for his signature.

Coulter-Nile played five games for Australia in this year's World Cup, collecting four wickets, while he showcased his ability as a dangerous lower-order hitter with a whirlwind 92 from 60 balls against the West Indies.

Delhi also paid $491,000 for Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, who has nailed down his spot in Australia's limited overs teams.

Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Riley Meredith went unsold.