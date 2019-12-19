IPL Auction: Massive pay day for Cummins, Maxwell

Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell purchased for a mammoth prices on day one of IPL auction with six Aussies finding IPL homes

Cricket Network

19 December 2019, 09:16 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo