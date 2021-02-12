Full list of 35 Australians at the 2021 IPL auction

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are among eight overseas and two home-based players who've chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction with a base price of two crore rupees ($A354,083).

India's cricket board (BCCI) confirmed on Thursday that the Australian duo, England's Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood and Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan are in the bracket, along with veteran Indian spinners Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav.

QUICK SINGLE BBL stars tipped for big-money deals at IPL auction

The BCCI has released the full list of 292 cricketers - 164 Indians, 125 overseas players (including 35 Australians) and three from Associate Nations – who will go under the hammer when the auction takes place in Chennai on February 18.

The list was trimmed down from 1,114 players, who had registered after the eight teams submitted their shortlists of players.

The annual tournament is set to be played between April and May this year.

Smith, who captained the Rajasthan Royals, was one of eight players released last month by the franchise, which finished last in the eight-team league.

Maxwell was among nine released by Kings XI Punjab after an underwhelming season and the franchise have the biggest salary cap available with 14 slots to fill, which includes five overseas slots.

Eleven Australians were retained by their franchises in January.

QUICK SINGLE Turner puts his hand up for crucial T20 role

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, have the most available slots with 11 to be filled, which includes three overseas slots.

The oldest player on the list is England's 42-year-old Nayan Doshi, son of former Indian bowler Dilip, while the youngest is Afghanistan's uncapped spinner Noor Ahmad, who is only 16.

The final list also includes Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian batting great Sachin, with the 21-year-old who played for Mumbai in the domestic Twenty20 championship listed as an allrounder with a base price of 20 lakh rupees ($A35,408).

Australians retained by IPL franchises

Josh Hazlewood (Chennai Super Kings), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams (both Delhi Capitals), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson (all Royal Challengers Bangalore), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (both Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Australians available at 2021 IPL Auction (base price listed)

200 lakh ($A354,083)

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell

150 lakh ($A265,995)

Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Shaun Marsh

100 lakh ($A177,354)

Aaron Finch, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade

75 lakh ($A133,015)

Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Hilton Cartwright, James Faulkner

50 lakh ($A88,677)

Ben McDermott, Sean Abbott, Joel Paris, Jack Wildermuth

40 lakh ($A70,953)

Riley Meredith, Brendan Doggett, Mark Steketee

30 lakh ($A53,215)

Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green

20 lakh ($A35,476)

Wes Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Max Bryant, Jake Weatherald, Matt Kelly, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan McAndrew

The full list of 292 players available can be found HERE