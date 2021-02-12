Full list of 35 Australians at the 2021 IPL auction

BCCI trims list of available players to 292, including 35 Australians, after 11 Aussies were retained by their IPL franchises

AAP & Cricket Network

12 February 2021, 07:47 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo