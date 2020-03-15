IPL 2020

Truncated IPL season still under threat: Ganguly

BCCI chief says safety first for players after meeting with IPL franchises as full impact of coronavirus on as lucrative T20 league remains to be seen

AFP

15 March 2020, 09:03 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo